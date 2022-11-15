 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jamestown man gets 6-year sentence for felony committed while out on bail

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

A Jamestown man who committed a violent felony while out on bail from an earlier felony conviction has been sentenced to six years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley additionally sentenced Bless Grant, 29, also known as "Bam Bam," to three years in prison plus five years of supervision on the earlier charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Prosecutors said Grant pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to second-degree assault, a Class D felony, for a May 19 incident in which he pistol-whipped one person and threatened another with the gun.

At the time, he was awaiting sentencing following his guilty plea April 5 to second-degree attempted possession of a weapon, a Class C felony.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

Family of stolen Kia crash victim to file lawsuit against automaker

The lawsuit, when filed in federal court in Buffalo, will accuse the automaker of failing to recall vehicles that are being targeted for theft as part of a social media challenge and failing to alert the owners of Kias built without engine immobilizers about the widespread thefts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk fires engineer over Twitter: 'Bunch of cowards'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News