Jamestown man gets 6-year sentence for felony committed while out on bail

A Jamestown man who committed a violent felony while out on bail from an earlier felony conviction has been sentenced to six years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley additionally sentenced Bless Grant, 29, also known as "Bam Bam," to three years in prison plus five years of supervision on the earlier charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

Prosecutors said Grant pleaded guilty Sept. 12 to second-degree assault, a Class D felony, for a May 19 incident in which he pistol-whipped one person and threatened another with the gun.

At the time, he was awaiting sentencing following his guilty plea April 5 to second-degree attempted possession of a weapon, a Class C felony.