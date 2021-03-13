Jamestown man faces reckless endangerment, arson charges

A Jamestown man was arrested Friday after a fire was extinguished in a lower apartment in a building in the first block of Hall Avenue, according to Jamestown police.

Firefighters made their way through the smoky apartment looking for occupants and encountered 41-year-old Edwin S. Sanchez Jr., who held a knife that he waved at firefighters who were attempting to rescue him.

Sanchez barricaded himself in the bathroom of the apartment until police took him into custody. He was transported to UPMC Chautauqua, where he was treated and released.

Investigators from the Jamestown Fire Department and Jamestown police examined the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be arson.

Sanchez was remanded to Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail following arraignment on charges of second-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief, obstructing firefighting operations and second-degree menacing.

