A Jamestown man accused of dealing methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Michael Murphy, 31, faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison when he returns Oct. 17 for sentencing before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, Ross said. He entered a plea to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Murphy was present in July 2019 when the U.S. Marshal's Service and other law enforcement officers went to a residence on Bishop Street in Jamestown to take a federal fugitive into custody. At that time, they saw methamphetamine in plain sight and seized it, along with $1,476 in cash. When officers returned with a search warrant, they seized another 223 grams of meth.

A search warrant at Murphy's home on Newland Avenue in November 2019 resulted in seizure of methamphetamine, illicit mushrooms, two guns and ammunition, plus $1,642 in cash. Investigators had previously made four drug purchases from Murphy, prosecutors said.

Ross noted that two of Murphy's co-defendants have been convicted and are awaiting sentencing. Three more co-defendants are scheduled for trial in September.

- Dale Anderson