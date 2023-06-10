A Jamestown man accused of causing two fatal auto accidents faces the maximum penalty available after entering guilty pleas to charges in both cases, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Randall J. Rolison, 59, will receive a sentence of five to 15 years on a charge of second-degree manslaughter when he returns to court Aug. 28 plus a sentence of 8⅓ to 25 years on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. The sentences, which will run consecutively, will send Rolison to state prison for 13⅓ to 40 years.

The manslaughter charge stems from an accident in December 2021 that took the life of Alexis "Lexy" Hughan, 15, who was struck on West Sixth Street in Jamestown by a tractor-trailer truck Rolison was driving. Rolison had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident and driving while impaired by drugs.

The vehicular homicide count resulted from a Dec. 4, 2022, crash in the Town of Arkwright that killed Linda A. Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton, and seriously injured her husband, Gary. State police said Rolison's SUV failed to stop at a stop sign.

Rolison, who was free on bail at the time, has been jailed since February after being hospitalized for two months following the Arkwright accident.

Schmidt said that in exchange for the pleas he dismissed weapons possession charges against Rolison that were scheduled for jury selection beginning Monday.

"I entered into this plea in close consultation with the Hughan and Kraemer families," Schmidt said in his announcement. "From the outset of each of these tragedies, they have been my primary focus. This is the best I could do for them, but it will never heal the wounds inflicted upon them."