Jamestown man convicted of being felon in possession of a firearm sentenced to 36 months in prison

A Jamestown man who was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. to serve 36 months in prison.

Federal prosecutors said 57-year-old Ingvue Buchanan was interviewed in June 2016 by law enforcement officers regarding his knowledge of 97 firearms that had been stolen between May and June of 2016 from three federal firearms licensees in Pennsylvania.

During the interview, Buchanan consented to a search of his vehicle, which he said he had purchased from a man named Ben McCormack.

During the search, officers recovered of a box containing 20 rounds of .44 caliber ammunition. Buchanan was on parole at the time on a manslaughter conviction from January 2011, which prohibited him from possessing any ammunition.

Buchanan later told his parole officer that he had two firearms in his residence. The parole officer located a rifle, but not the handgun. Subsequent investigation determined that the rifle was previously reported stolen from GNR Sporting Goods, in Mansfield, Pa.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.