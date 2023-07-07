Jamestown police warned residents Friday morning to "lock their doors and stay vigilant" after a suspect in the homicide of a woman in May and kidnapping of an elderly couple escaped from jail in Warren County, Pa.

Michael C. Burham, 34, was last seen at about 11 p.m. Thursday wearing a blue denim jacket.

Burham was being held in Pennsylvania on federal kidnapping charges after being captured in South Carolina on May 24.

Police had been searching for Burham since the body of Kala M. Hodgkin, 34, was found on William Street in Jamestown on May 11. Jamestown police identified her as a homicide victim.

Jamestown police also said there were two fires set in the city around the time Hodgkin's body was found.

On May 12, police said a pickup truck Burham was believed to have been driving was found in Warren, Pa.

North Charleston, S.C., police on Sunday said a Pennsylvania couple reported being kidnapped and driven to South Carolina by Burham. The agency identified Burham as a suspect in a homicide who also was wanted on a rape charge.

Pennsylvania State Police said an 89-year-old man and 68-year-old woman from Sheffield, Pa., reported being kidnapped at gunpoint by Burham, according to Erie News Now.

On May 24, Burham was taken into custody in Huger, a community in Berkeley County, S.C., after a resident called in a tip that Burham was hiding in a shed behind a residence, police said. Burham was confronted by the resident as he hid behind tarps near the family’s woodshed and fled. Police, with the help of a K9 team and air units, located and arrested an unarmed, disheveled Burham.

According to the Post-Journal, Burham was extradicted first to New York and then was moved to the Warren County on June 19. He was arraigned before U.S. District Judge Raymond Zydonik on charges including two counts of kidnapping, burglary and aggravated assault. He has not been charged in the Jamestown homicide.