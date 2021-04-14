Jamestown man charged with sex trafficking

A Jamestown man faces federal sex trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Anthony Burris, 30, is accused of victimizing at least two women since around July of last year, according to court documents.

Burris used force, threats of force and coercion to make the victims engage in sex acts for money, according to federal authorities. He rarely gave the victims any money, but provided them with heroin, prosecutors said.

Undercover federal agents responded to website ads and Burris twice showed up at the meeting sites where the agents were to meet women, according to court papers.

Burris, who appeared in federal court in Buffalo on Tuesday, was ordered detained by U.S. Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

Burris' arrest followed an investigation by the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Amherst police and Millcreek, Pa., police, prosecutors said.

