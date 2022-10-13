 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jamestown man charged with second-degree murder in 2021 fatal shooting

A Jamestown man was arraigned Thursday in Chautauqua County Court on a second-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting on Oct. 19, 2021, according to Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt.

The shooting happened on Water Street in Jamestown.

Following the unsealing of an indictment, 23-year-old Jonathan Camacho-Monge was charged in the murder of Angel Pacheco, 46, also of Jamestown. Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley set bail at $250,000 cash or $500,000 property bond.

An indictment was filed on May 2, but Camacho-Monge was being held in Pennsylvania on a felony-level charge for about six months, which led to the delay in his arraignment on the indictment.

Camacho-Monge, represented by a public defender, is due back in court on Nov. 14 for a discovery conference.

Schmidt commended the Jamestown Police Department's Detective Bureau for its work on the case. Jamestown Police Chief Tim Jackson said detectives spent months working the case and also commended their efforts.

