A Jamestown man suspected of selling a drug that resulted in a death is being held without bail in Cattaraugus County Jail, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb reported.

Kyle S. Stilson, 24, of Livingston Avenue, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning on Broad Street Extension in Salamanca, Whitcomb said.

Stilson was arraigned before Olean City Court Judge Nicholas DiCerbo on three felony charges – second-degree assault, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Whitcomb said Stilson is alleged to have sold a drug in August 2022 that caused the death of a 23-year-old Salamanca woman. The warrant was issued for Stilson's arrest after an investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau.