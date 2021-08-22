Jamestown man arrested after stabbing

A domestic dispute that led to a stabbing Sunday resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown man, State Police in Jamestown reported.

Joseph Piazza, 37, was charged with second-degree assault and taken to Chautauqua County Jail pending arraignment, troopers said.

According to the report, officers responded to a home in Kiantone after a report of a domestic dispute, where they discovered that a woman had been stabbed during an argument. She was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Troopers said Piazza left the scene before they arrived. They said they found him at a nearby residence and took him into custody.

