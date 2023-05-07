A 19-year-old Jamestown man faces a slew of charges after authorities say he drove drunk in a stolen vehicle and led Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies on a chase that didn't end until they deflated his tires.

The Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning reported the arrest of Evan D. Frey in an incident that dates back to about 2:20 a.m. Friday, when deputies responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The driver of the vehicle failed to pull over as deputies followed him through several communities in southwest Cattaraugus County.

Deputies eventually deployed spike strips that brought the vehicle to a stop on Old Route 17 in the Town of Coldspring.

Frey is charged with criminal possession of stolen property, fleeing a police officer, driving while intoxicated and numerous traffic offenses. He must return to answer the charges in town courts in Coldspring, Conewango and Randolph, according to the Sheriff's Office.