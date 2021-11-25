 Skip to main content
Jamestown man, 50, faces murder, weapons charges
Jamestown man, 50, faces murder, weapons charges

A 50-year-old Jamestown man is facing murder and weapons charges in connection with a killing eight months ago in Olean, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Theodore E. Coffie is charged with second-degree murder, second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was arrested on a warrant Nov. 17 and is being held in Cattaraugus County Jail. 

Officials with the sheriff's office and Olean Police Department were not available for further comment Thursday.

Olean police on Nov. 17 issued an arrest warrant for Coffie in connection to the fatal shooting of Alexis Figueroa Torres, 35, on March 24, the Olean Times Herald reported

Figueroa Torres, who died at Olean General Hospital the night of the shooting, was a native of Puerto Rico who lived in Jamestown, according to his obituary. He was married, had nine kids and was employed as a driver for American Transport in Buffalo.

The Times Herald reported it was the city's first homicide in almost four years.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

