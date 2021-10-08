Jamestown heroin dealer charged on three count indictment

A federal grand jury has returned a three-count indictment charging a Jamestown man with distributing heroin and fentanyl, leading to at least one overdose death, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Federal prosecutors said 33-year-old James Brandow who, they allege, conspired with others to sell heroin and fentanyl, also was charged with distribution of both drugs, causing serious bodily injury, and narcotics conspiracy. If convicted on the charges, Brandow faces a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Brandow is accused of selling heroin and fentanyl on July 31, 2020, which resulted in the death of an individual identified as K.T. in the indictment, and resulted in serious bodily injury to another individual identified in the indictment by the initials B.F.

Heroin dealer who arranged sales on Facebook pleads guilty Brendan Farver, 26, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute – and distributing – heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The indictment comes a week after the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the guilty plea of another Jamestown man involved in the drug ring, Brendan Farver. Prosecutors said Farver was using Facebook to arrange drug sales, and had also sold heroin laced with fentanyl to K.T., likely causing the person's overdose death.

