Jamestown drug dealer sentenced to 70 months in prison

  • Updated
Mark Mulville
A Jamestown man who pleaded guilty to selling fentanyl has been sentenced to 70 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Prosecutors said that in April 2020 agents made three purchases of fentanyl from Alfredo Diaz, 59, also known as Dindo, during an investigation of drug sales in the Jamestown area.

Prosecutors noted that Diaz's home on East Second Street was searched on May 13, 2020. Police said they found about $8,000 cash, a quantity of fentanyl and drug distribution items, including a digital scale and bags for packaging.

A subsequent police search of a Livingston Avenue storage unit Diaz used turned up about $44,075 in cash and a black 2016 Cadillac SUV which contained a digital scale, packaging material and a number of suboxone strips.

