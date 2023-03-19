A Jamestown drug dealer has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the overdose death of one of his customers, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.
Ryan A. Bloom, 37, entered a plea before U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine when he returns for sentencing July 14.
Prosecutors said that Bloom admitted selling drugs to a person who was found dead from an overdose April 5, 2020, in Ashville. A search of the victim's cell phone revealed drug-related Facebook messages the previous day with Bloom, investigators reported.
Prosecutors said Bloom and his then-girlfriend Rachelle N. Allison, 36, sold heroin and fentanyl July 19, 2020, from a Fairview Avenue residence in Jamestown to someone who overdosed at the residence, but was revived with two doses of Narcan.
Undercover investigators also bought heroin and fentanyl from Bloom on Feb. 12, 2021, Ross said. Allison pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to the same charges and is scheduled for sentencing May 9.
