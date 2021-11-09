Jailhouse informant says Belstadt told him girl died during sexual encounter

Dr. James Terzian of Vestal didn't carry out the 1993 autopsy; he was hired by the District Attorney's Office to review the reports and photos from the autopsy, done by then-Erie County Medical Examiner Dr. Sung-Ook Baik.

According to Bergevin, Baik refused to travel from California to testify at the trial. Terzian, who said he's done more than 4,000 autopsies of his own, said he's being paid $3,500 plus expenses for his testimony.

He said besides the bra knotted around her neck, Steingasser also had hairline skull fractures in front of her left ear. Terzian said those occurred while Steingasser was still alive, because the photos showed bleeding under her scalp at the left temple.

Terzian said a chip in the fingernail on Steingasser's left pinky finger and tearing on her jeans and bra convinced him that the young woman underwent "a struggle near the end of her life."

Bergevin protested the use of a substitute pathologist, but visiting Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun, who is presiding over the trial, allowed Terzian to testify.

Keith Paul Meyers, Niagara County senior forensic criminalist, testified that he found DNA from Steingasser's ex-boyfriend, Christopher Palesh, on two samples cut from her panties, which she was wearing when her body was found.