Jail inmate who set up drug shipments gets 20-year sentence

A man who arranged for shipments of illegal drugs to Buffalo while he was in Niagara County Jail has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced.

Nathaniel “Stretch” Myers, 29, identified by Kennedy as a member of the Bloods, a local gang with nationwide connections, had been convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of crack cocaine.

Prosecutors said that Myers was in jail in early 2020 pending resolution of two federal indictments when he arranged for heroin and other drugs from North Carolina and California to be delivered to a co-conspirator’s home on East Lovejoy Street in June 2020. The co-conspirator threw away the drug package during a police chase, prosecutors said, but was arrested after he came back to retrieve it.

Kennedy noted that Myers had been arrested in 2015 for distributing crack cocaine in the areas of Lombard, Rother, Gibson and Playter streets in Buffalo. While awaiting sentencing in that case in 2018, Kennedy said, Myers twice conspired to sell butyryl fentanyl to an undercover police officer.