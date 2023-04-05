A Buffalo man accused of using a flare gun to set fire to an Amherst home in 2019 took a guilty plea days before his trial was set to begin – even as the homeowners and his lawyer argue someone else committed the arson.

Dino A. Bruscia, who goes by the first name Dean, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning in Erie County Court to third-degree arson, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Two men arraigned in Amherst hate crime, arson

Bruscia, 30, was given a sentencing commitment of three to six years by County Judge M. William Boller as part of his guilty plea to the original charge he was facing.

He faced up to 15 years in prison as a second felony offender, prosecutors said. But he is likely to be sentenced to six months in a shock incarceration facility, followed by parole, when he is sentenced on June 9, according to his attorney, Brian Parker.

Bruscia's trial was set to begin Monday, more than three years after authorities say he tried to set fire to a residence on Arcadian Drive in Amherst.

Amherst hate crime denied: 'It was over a girl'

“It's overwhelming relief because this has been going on for so long. It's over,” Penny Myers, a dual-trained rabbi and cantor whose home was targeted in the flare attack, said after the court proceedings. “I still can’t stop crying.”

Myers previously said only a lucky deflection of the burning flare as it shot through their dining room window saved their home from ruin. The incident occurred at about 5 a.m. Dec. 22, 2019, and caused fire damage to the first-floor dining room.

It followed what the homeowners, Dr. Bennett Myers and Penny Myers, described as a frightening, months-long campaign of harassment of their son, Hunter, by a romantic rival.

The Myers family said the harassment by Christian R. McCaffrey started because Hunter Myers dated an ex-girlfriend of McCaffrey's, but it soon led to religiously motivated, hateful comments.

The Myers family is Jewish, and Penny Myers, at the time, was the cantor at Temple Beth Zion.

Hate crime charge dropped as part of guilty plea in Amherst case

Penny Myers said McCaffrey threatened to kill Hunter Myers and referred to him as “Jew Boy” and “Buffalo Jew.” He also used a racial slur in his messages.

McCaffrey was arraigned in 2020 on a felony charge of aggravated harassment, as a hate crime, but he denied his messages to Hunter Myers were driven by religious animosity.

He pleaded guilty in October to misdemeanor harassment, without a hate crime element, and received three years of probation, an outcome to which the Myers family fiercely objected.

Case that began as hate crime probe ends with chaotic sentencing and claims that justice was not served

McCaffrey was never charged in the arson attack, and Bruscia never was charged in the campaign of harassment.

Bruscia has been described as both a close friend and half-brother of McCaffrey’s.

Penny Myers said she believes “without a doubt” that it was McCaffrey, and not Bruscia, who attempted to set their home on fire. She said Bruscia was caught on video purchasing the flare gun, but other evidence points to McCaffrey setting off the flare.

Penny Myers said her family continues, without success, to lobby prosecutors to charge McCaffrey with arson as a hate crime.

McCaffrey’s attorney has insisted he played no role in setting the fire. And a spokeswoman for the District Attorney’s Office said they couldn’t have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that McCaffrey was involved in the arson.

Parker, Bruscia’s attorney, said he would have argued at trial that “the vast majority of evidence” pointed to McCaffrey setting the home on fire. But even if he successfully made that case, Parker said, jurors still could have found Bruscia guilty.

“If they believe that he was an accomplice to it, at least – even if he didn't handle the flare gun – then they still could have convicted him of the arson,” Parker said.

For that reason, and because of the judge’s commitment to a shorter prison sentence likely to be served in a shock incarceration center, Bruscia changed his plea to guilty, the lawyer said.

Myers said her family is relieved the years-long arson case has ended without the need for a trial, news that came to them as they prepare to mark the Passover holiday.

“To be free from this, and to celebrate our ancestors’ freedom, I mean, the symbolism and the timing couldn't be better,” she said.

Bruscia still is facing charges in several unrelated incidents in Cheektowaga, Parker said. One of those unresolved cases dates to June 2020 and stems from a Facebook post Bruscia made urging people to gather at the Walden Galleria and "breach all entry points!"

He is accused of writing: "Get ready for early shopping and huge discounts! Its time we take back what's ours! No Justice! No Peace! They can't stop us all!"

This was written as protesters reacted to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, and Bruscia, who is white, was accused of linking his post to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cheektowaga police charged him with one count of inciting a riot, a misdemeanor. It is not clear why the case has lingered for so long.

Parker said he will appear with Bruscia on Thursday in Cheektowaga Town Court and he hopes one, or all, of the charges pending against Bruscia will be resolved then.