'It's a miracle nobody died': Radio transmissions tell tale of gun battle during wild chase

It began as what police said was a routine stop of a "suspicious" vehicle at the foot of Ferry Street on the bank of the Niagara River.
It turned into one of the wildest police chases in Buffalo's history.
When the 30-minute pursuit ended in a hail of bullets and a cloud of dust at the corner of East Ferry Street and Fillmore Avenue Tuesday evening, three police officers were wounded. A suspect was shot and in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center, expected to be arraigned on three counts of attempted murder of the cops. Nine police cars were riddled with bullets. Nineteen separate crime scenes needed to be examined.
But the fact that left law enforcement officials most stunned was that no one was killed and no bystanders were hurt.
"It's a miracle nobody died," Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told reporters Wednesday during a news conference in the lobby of police headquarters.
"What should have been a minor vehicle and traffic stop turned into a running gunfight throughout the city," said Thomas H. Burton, the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association attorney. "What this subject did resulted in citywide chaos. These Buffalo officers did what they had to stop one of the worst threats to the public that I have seen in three decades of representing cops."
On Wednesday, new details about the gun battle that raged from the West Side to several East Side neighborhoods came to light through new information from police, interviews with sources and reviews of recordings of radio transmissions during the incident.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday, two patrol officers in the parking lot of Broderick Park at the end of Ferry Street conducted a "suspicious vehicle investigation," Gramaglia told reporters. He did not give details on why the officers deemed the vehicle "suspicious."
The driver, identified later as Kente Bell, 28, handed his ID to the officers and "it was reported the driver immediately took off."
The vehicle, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, headed north on Niagara Street and police began pursuing.
Initially, Bell was accompanied by a passenger but that person, believed to be a woman, left the vehicle and police said Wednesday that Bell was the only person suspected of being part of the chase and subsequent shootings.
A recording of radio transmission archived by the website Broadcastify.com indicated police followed the Jeep into Black Rock.
"I need more cars," a dispatcher said.
Gramaglia said Wednesday that Bell is believed to have fired shots at police somewhere in the Black Rock area – the first of many during the pursuit – before getting on the Scajaquada Expressway, Route 198, at Niagara Street, heading east.
An officer said on the radio: "For safety, the vehicle did shoot at us."
The Jeep continued to the Kensington Expressway, Route 33, heading east. The dispatcher announced that Cheektowaga police were being informed that the chase could be headed their way.
But then the radio transmissions indicate the Jeep exited at Bailey Avenue.
A dispatcher said: "Currently shooting at officers again."
About 6:07 p.m., a police officer cried out: "I'm hit. I'm hit."
Another officer gave the location on Bailey, near the intersection with Erskine Avenue.
"Officer shot," he said. "We're taking off for the hospital."
A dispatcher repeated back: "One officer headed to ECMC ... ECMC is being notified now."
Less than a minute later, another police officer can be heard. "Shooting at officers again."
The transmissions indicated the police followed the Jeep as it turned east on Walden Avenue.
"Another officer hit," a voice yelled.
Next a voice from what seems to be a supervisor can be heard.
"Cut the pursuit. Cut the pursuit. Too many officers injured," the voice said.
A dispatcher repeated the order. "Officers, back it off. Officers, back it off."
The pursuit did not end.
"They're still shooting. Multiple officers hit," a voice was heard saying.
The dispatcher announced that the Erie County Sheriff's Office had been contacted for help with their helicopter, Air One. The Sheriff's Office, along with the State Police, Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority police, FBI and ATF all ended up assisting in the incident, Mayor Byron Brown said later.
The Jeep circled around the East Side, heading north from Walden through side streets to Genesee Street before heading west again toward downtown.
"Shots fired," a voice said.
Another police officer was wounded on Genesee and Haven Street, police said.
The Jeep continued to crisscross the East Side.
"Still shooting! Still shooting!" a police officer said.
An officer noted that the Jeep was "now smoking."
The Jeep eventually was seen heading north on Jefferson Avenue.
"Watch crossfire!" a voice said.
The Jeep then headed east on East Ferry. A dispatcher said a "bear cat" – an armored police vehicle – would be in the area.
"Shots fired!" a voice said. "Officer hit! Officer hit!"
The Jeep crashed into a pole at East Ferry and Fillmore, in a vacant lot across the street from the "C" District police station.
By that time, dozens of police officers had converged on the spot. In a cellphone video from the scene that was posted to Facebook, dozens of gunshots can be heard and smoke was seen rising from the vehicle.
From the radio transmissions, the dispatcher seemed to be trying to assess how many people were hurt, asking about how many ambulances – "buses" – were needed.
"How many buses do we need? How many for officers so we can let ECMC know?" she said.
"I just want to confirm we do not have another officer shot at East Ferry?" she asked.
"That's correct," someone replied.
"And the suspect is detained?" she asked. "You do have the other passenger in custody?"
"Along the way we got him. That's correct," the voice said.
Gramaglia, who was sworn in two weeks ago as the 42nd commissioner of the Buffalo Police Department, said the investigations into what happened would likely take a long time, due to the complexity of the incident.
A law enforcement source said more than a dozen police officers fired their weapons during the incident.
Wednesday afternoon, Gramaglia joined Brown at a news briefing announcing Bell's arrest and said more information would be released, including body camera footage, as the investigation progressed.
Gramaglia expressed relief that no one was killed and that all three Buffalo patrol officers were recovering, with two already out of the hospital. Officer Trevor Sheehan was shot on the side of his ear and in the bicep. Officer Christopher Wilson was shot in his bulletproof vest, which prevented the bullet from penetrating. Officer Joseph McCarthy was shot in the lower abdomen and underwent two hours of surgery Tuesday night. He was reported to be in stable condition at ECMC where he remained hospitalized Wednesday.
"This conversation could have been very different this morning," Gramaglia said.