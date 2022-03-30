'It's a miracle nobody died': Radio transmissions tell tale of gun battle during wild chase

"Watch crossfire!" a voice said.

The Jeep then headed east on East Ferry. A dispatcher said a "bear cat" – an armored police vehicle – would be in the area.

"Shots fired!" a voice said. "Officer hit! Officer hit!"

The Jeep crashed into a pole at East Ferry and Fillmore, in a vacant lot across the street from the "C" District police station.

By that time, dozens of police officers had converged on the spot. In a cellphone video from the scene that was posted to Facebook, dozens of gunshots can be heard and smoke was seen rising from the vehicle.

From the radio transmissions, the dispatcher seemed to be trying to assess how many people were hurt, asking about how many ambulances – "buses" – were needed.

"How many buses do we need? How many for officers so we can let ECMC know?" she said.

"I just want to confirm we do not have another officer shot at East Ferry?" she asked.

"That's correct," someone replied.

"And the suspect is detained?" she asked. "You do have the other passenger in custody?"