A Niagara Falls man who's been behind bars 10 years for a robbery and an attempted robbery was "denied a fair trial" 11 years ago, a judge ruled Wednesday, overturning his conviction and releasing him from prison.

Evidence Niagara County prosecutors failed to share with Michael D. Agee's defense attorneys before and after his trial, coupled with another man's subsequent admissions about the crimes, "undermine confidence" in the jury's 2012 verdict, the judge ruled.

Family members and friends gasped and cheered in a Lockport courtroom when State Supreme Court Justice Betty Calvo-Torres said she would not set bail for Agee, who walked out of the courtroom in shackles and still in custody, but smiling. Family and friends expected him to be released from Wyoming Correctional Facility in Attica within a day or so.

Calvo-Torres vacated Agee's conviction and rejected a request from prosecutors to hold him on $50,000 bail.

Attorneys for Agee, 30, challenged his conviction, pointing to DNA evidence prosecutors received in 2013 – after Agee's conviction – but did not disclose. Prosecutors also failed to provide a police report that pointed to another possible suspect, which was not disclosed to Agee's defense attorneys before or during his trial.

Isaiah Donmore, Agee's cousin, was among a group of supporters in court to hear the judge's decision. Agee's mother died of cancer while he was incarcerated, and it took time for the small family to gather up the money to pay for a private investigator to work the case, Donmore said.

"I'm happy he got set free, he gets to live his life. He missed his prime time, his 20s," he said. "Now, we're just waiting on him to get out, go out to eat, celebrate, or whatever the case may be. Try to put a Band-Aid over the time."

Agee, who went to prison at age 20, was convicted in 2012 of attempting to rob Rizzo's Used Furniture and Antiques on 18th Street in the Falls on Dec. 17, 2010. He was also convicted of robbing a food deliveryman at 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue on Dec. 19, 2010.

At a hearing in June, Darius M. Belton testified he was one of the robbers at Rizzo's and he supplied a gun used in the deliveryman robbery. He also testified Agee did not participate in either crime.

Evidence presented to jurors at Agee's trial was that investigators found DNA on a knife dropped by one of the assailants at Rizzo's. The DNA evidence, at the time, was not linked to any individual.

Agee's conviction was chiefly due to witness testimony identifying Agee. The judge agreed with Agee's attorneys that, at the time of the robberies, Belton and Agee had similar physical appearances, and acknowledged in her ruling the "potential for misidentification" by witnesses.

Prosecutors received a lab report in 2013 that the DNA matched Belton, whose DNA was obtained in a homicide investigation. Belton pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2012 fatal shooting of his uncle on South Avenue in the Falls.

In the Agee case, there was also a police report detailing that a person found in possession of a cellphone stolen from the deliveryman told authorities she got the phone from Belton.

"The Court finds that the cumulative effect of the People’s failure to provide the defendant with the DNA report and the police report was that defendant was denied a fair trial," the judge said in a written decision. "These items of evidence, coupled with the new testimony of Darius Belton, put the entire case in a different light as to undermine confidence in the verdict."

Agee's lawyers obtained the police and DNA reports after private investigators Robert Rahn and Kim Anklin submitted Freedom of Information Law requests to the Niagara County District Attorney's Office in 2021.

In a written statement, District Attorney Brian Seaman said he believed his office "made strong arguments why the jury verdict in this case should not have been disturbed."

Agee, who has already served more than 10 years of his 12-year sentence, could face a new trial.

"We will now review the judge's decision and the entire case file, considering all of our legal options, before deciding what step to take next," Seaman said.

Brian Shiffrin, who represented Agee, said his client won't stop until he is fully exonerated.

"Justice delayed is, to a degree, justice denied, because even if Mr. Agee gets out today or tomorrow, he spent more than 10 years in," Schiffrin said. "This should have happened a long time ago."

Crescendra Agee, Michael's aunt, said she hopes prosecutors face ramifications for their actions.

"I'm happy that he's coming home and I think the DA's Office needs to be held accountable for their wrongdoings," she said. "It's 10 years of his life gone, and that's unfair. It's unfair."