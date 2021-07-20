'It was gone': Woman, 92, dies in explosion that destroys Lackawanna home

The explosion also woke up Jason Salamone, Michael’s son.

“The boom woke me up – I thought it was a lightning strike on the roof,” he said. “I got up and ran out and was just floored. When you hear an explosion, you think maybe just part of a house would be destroyed … but the whole thing was leveled and it was very surreal to see that.”

When Michael Salamone walked outside, he saw “a huge fireball.”

“There were flames where the basement would be, and the house was totally leveled. There were some fire spots and some debris on fire in the street.”

Salamone said a woman’s car was buried in debris on the side of the house.

His firefighter instincts kicked in as he donned some old protective turnout gear and put out small fires with a fire extinguisher while trying to locate anyone who was injured.

“As a firefighter that’s all you care about – and these people I doubly care about because they’re my neighbors,” he said.

The explosion left more than 500 National Grid customers in the area without power Tuesday morning.