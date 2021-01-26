It was a violent 2020 in Buffalo, reflecting a troubling national trend

At the core of the issue are gun traffickers and some gun dealers, and that side of the issue has been largely ignored in dealing with gun violence in Buffalo, according to Dobbins.

Typically, efforts by law enforcement come after the shootings happen on city streets. Trying to make the community safer by finding and locking up the shooters is obviously needed, but collaboration among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to address the flow of illegal handguns should be made more of a priority, he said.

"We can talk about the shooters and the shootings all day, but until we know in good conscience that we’re doing something to stop the guns from getting to the shooters, we should be ashamed of ourselves," Dobbins said.

Lockwood blamed the availability of guns, changes in bail laws that have led to lower bail amounts for people charged with gun possession, and the pandemic's impact on the justice system for the rise in shootings.

Social distancing rules have also made police investigative work more difficult, he said. Also, courts have been impacted, including trials. "The court's aren't fully functioning," Lockwood said.

Covid regulations have made community policing initiative virtually impossible, Lockwood said.