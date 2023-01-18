It was a poke-check, not a crime, DA says as on-ice assault charges are dropped

A play during a charity hockey tournament last month that resulted in a player losing some teeth might have been worthy of a two-minute minor penalty in the eyes of some officials.

But Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said Wednesday that it "clearly" was not a crime.

As a result, prosecutors dropped felony assault charges against the hockey player accused of injuring the other player during the three-on-three tournament.

Jesse Kowalewski, 35, of West Seneca, had been charged with first-degree assault 11 days after the incident, which occurred Dec. 10 at Buffalo RiverWorks.

Flynn said a video of the event shows Kowalewski poke-checked the victim, and starts to go toward his knees with his stick.

"At the same time that he poke-checked him, the victim was shooting the puck, and when the victim was shooting the puck, his stick came up," Flynn said.

He said it appears that when the victim was following through, his stick hit Kowalewski's stick, causing it to go up and hit him in the face.

"It's not even clear to me that the defendant poke-checked him in the face, because I don't think he did," Flynn said. "I looked at the video probably 25 times. It looked to me the victim's own stick is what flipped the defendant's stick up in the air."

Kowalewski's attorney, Leonard Krawczyk, agreed.

"It was a pure accident," he said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph A. Gramaglia said detectives reviewed the video before charging Kowalewski.

A Buffalo police report said Kowalewski hit the other player about the face with his hockey stick, resulting in five teeth being knocked out and causing eight to 12 months of oral surgeries and four dental implants needed. The report said witnesses said the action was unprovoked and that referees kicked Kowalewski out of the arena.

But Kowalewski's attorney said to his knowledge Kowalewski was not thrown out, but left of his own accord.

Flynn said witnesses said the two players had been "chirping" at each other throughout the game, and there appeared to be some bad blood between them.

But he said he has a higher standard for examining incidents during sporting events.

"Assaults occur on a daily basis in sporting events all across this country, this county and this state," Flynn said.

In this instance, he said, "It's clearly not a crime."