'It just doesn't pay the bills': Why fewer private attorneys are signing up to defend the poor

A dwindling number of attorneys in Erie County, and across New York State, are willing to represent criminal defendants who are unable to afford their own lawyer.

It's a problem those in the field say is caused by pay rates set by the state that haven't increased since 2004.

Private attorneys in their own practice or employed at a small firm who sign up to represent indigent clients through the county's Assigned Counsel Program, after expenses, end up taking home roughly $10 an hour for their work, said Kevin M. Stadelmaier of the Bar Association of Erie County's Aid to Indigent Prisoners Society.

"It just doesn't pay the bills," he said.

The Assigned Counsel Program, which serves the function commonly thought of as the public defender's office, provides legal representation for all criminal cases in all towns and villages in the county, plus high-level felonies in Buffalo. Attorneys who do this work through the program are not on staff, but are paid through a voucher system for hours worked.

The lion's share of individuals facing criminal charges in the county are indigent, Stadelmaier said.

The problem has been building over time, though it has caused increased concern of late, according to attorneys who work in the field.

Just in the past month, two attorneys who handle homicide cases have stopped taking new assigned clients, Stadelmaier said, and since the start of the year, only one lawyer has been added to the program's roster.

"We have a huge talent pool in this county and in Western New York, and many of them won't take assigned cases," said veteran defense attorney Joseph J. Terranova, who serves on the Assigned Counsel Program's board of directors.

The pay rates, which also apply to attorneys who represent clients in family court, fall under what's known in state law as County Law 18-B. The hourly pay rate for assigned counsel attorneys is set by the State Legislature and the governor, and funding comes from county and state coffers.

The hourly rate – which has gone unchanged for 18 years – is $75 per hour for felonies and $60 per hour for misdemeanors.

Compare that to attorneys who take assigned cases in federal court who get $158 an hour.

The state's top judge believes a pay increase is needed.

"The failure of our state’s funding scheme to keep pace with any reasonable semblance of inflation has led to a statewide mass exodus of qualified assigned counsel available to take on new assignments," Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said in her "State of Our Judiciary" report earlier this year. "The committed and dedicated lawyers who remain in the assigned counsel and attorney for the child programs are left carrying excessive caseloads, which means, of course, that they are overworked and hard-pressed to devote adequate time and resources to the clients they are representing."

The issue has been brewing for years, but a "confluence of events" is making the situation more difficult lately, said attorney James Q. Auricchio.

That includes recent changes to state discovery rules and the court slowdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Auricchio said.

The changes to discovery rules give defense attorneys access to all of the prosecution's evidence much earlier in the case, creating the need for more labor-intensive efforts. That evidence often can include hours of police-worn body camera footage, which must be reviewed, he said.

As the courts have reopened, a surge of cases began to push ahead at one time, he said.

Add in the other types of available legal work that are more lucrative – some large firms bill at a rate of several hundred dollars per hour – and the number of attorneys available to represent indigent criminal defendants is shrinking.

"Literally, there’s not enough attorneys to go around that will take these cases," said Auricchio, who added he is taking "a fraction" of the assigned cases that he used to accept.

While many who work in defending the indigent did not get into that line of work for the money, they say they can't do it in lieu of making a living.

A criminal legal defense is a constitutional right, and an attorney's experience matters when it comes to the quality and effectiveness of legal representation, said defense attorney Jessica Kulpit.

"To really uphold the New York State constitution, the rights and systemic values we've put in place, representation has to be on par," Kulpit said. "Otherwise, the words mean nothing. And compensation's part of that."

Norman Effman, who heads the Wyoming County Public Defender's Office and who has researched the issue for the State Bar Association, said the existing pay rates mean fewer attorneys are willing to do the work, and the ones that are coming forward tend to be less-experienced litigators.

"That has basically destroyed the ability to attract decent, competent, effective lawyers to these panels," Effman said.

Attorneys hoped a raise would be included in the state budget, but it wasn't. Proposals to increase the rates were included in one-house budget bills, Stadelmaier said, but didn't end up in the final spending plan.

A lawsuit over the pay rate filed downstate last year has been cited by Gov. Kathy Hochul as the reason there was nothing in this year's budget. That lawsuit remains pending.

State Bar Association President T. Andrew Brown, in a written statement after a state budget agreement was announced, said no provision for a raise for assigned counsel attorneys was one of the budget's failures.

"As a result, women at-risk, children and poor defendants, mostly persons of color, who cannot afford an attorney are increasingly unable to access their constitutionally mandated right to representation. By refusing to raise compensation rates for 18-B lawyers and Attorneys for the Children, New York is putting those most in need of counsel at a disadvantage. This is not only unjust, but flies in the face of the fundamental assertion that all are equal under the law," Brown said.

Advocates for the raise also hope the state includes an annual wage hike tied to cost-of-living increases.

One of the sticking points also will be who picks up the tab for the increase, the counties or Albany.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

