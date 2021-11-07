 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irving man accused of kicking defenseless victim
0 comments

Irving man accused of kicking defenseless victim

Support this work for $1 a month

A 21-year-old Irving man was charged with assault early Sunday morning after sheriff’s deputies said he repeatedly kicked another person who was on the ground.

Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies charged Thunderhawk Parker with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

Deputies were called to an Irving address shortly after midnight on Sunday. The person Parker is alleged to have kicked was curled up in a defensive position on the ground, according to a police report. Seneca Nation marshals assisted at the scene.

Parker was taken to Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment in Town of Hanover court.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why can't WNY get over the Covid hump?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News