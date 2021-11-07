Irving man accused of kicking defenseless victim

A 21-year-old Irving man was charged with assault early Sunday morning after sheriff’s deputies said he repeatedly kicked another person who was on the ground.
Chautauqua County sheriff’s deputies charged Thunderhawk Parker with third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.
Deputies were called to an Irving address shortly after midnight on Sunday. The person Parker is alleged to have kicked was curled up in a defensive position on the ground, according to a police report. Seneca Nation marshals assisted at the scene.
Parker was taken to Chautauqua County Jail, pending arraignment in Town of Hanover court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jay Tokasz
Reporter
My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.