A former administrator at a Buffalo investment advisory firm has been sentenced to three years in prison for stealing more than half a million dollars from the company and its clients, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Jennifer Campbell, 48, of Niagara Falls, who was convicted of wire fraud, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo to pay $371,332 in restitution.

Prosecutors said that Campbell, as office manager and chief compliance officer at the firm, forged signatures of clients and officers of the firm on checks and deposited them in her personal account between November 2018 and May 2021.

According to prosecutors, Campbell also gave clients false account statements to conceal the theft, transferred funds from one client's accounts to another and diverted emails from the firm's broker-dealer, who was raising questions about her transactions.

Prosecutors said Campbell also used the email account of a principal in her firm to submit false statements and documentation to make her transactions seem proper.