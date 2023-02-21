A Buffalo man was arrested Monday after investigators arranged to buy auto parts allegedly stolen from vehicles at a car dealership in Lockport, State Police reported.

Charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon was Leon M. Robert, 24.

According to the report, the investigation began after West-Herr Honda of Lockport, 6120 S. Transit Road, reported Saturday that eight tires and rims were taken from its vehicles.

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation based in Lockport, working with company management, found a listing for tires and rims on Facebook Marketplace and set up a meeting with the seller.

Troopers said Robert was at the meeting and was arrested. Officers added that Robert allegedly had a Springfield Armory 911 pistol and did not have a permit for the gun.