Investigators release photo of shirt found on unidentified woman's remains in Chautauqua County

More than a year has passed since the remains of two women were found on the side of a hiking trail off Woleben Road in Portland in Chautauqua County.

Authorities were able to identify one of the bodies – she was a 50-year-old woman from Buffalo named Marquita Mull who had gone missing three months earlier.

But the other body – skeletal remains that appeared to have been buried years or perhaps decades ago – has yet to be identified.

This week, investigators with the Sheriff's Office released a photo of a shirt that the unidentified woman was wearing in the hopes that it might serve as a clue to solve her case.

The yellow, short-sleeved shirt is tattered at the collar and so faded it's hard to tell that it was once striped. The sleeves are cuffed.

The tag shows that it was a size 18/20 and was 65% polyester and 35% cotton.

The tag also indicates it was sold under the brand name Jacques & KoKo. Investigators researched the name and found that the clothing of that brand name was first sold in the early 1990s at Lane Bryant clothing stores.

"The size of the clothing is plus size clothing," Nutt said. But they don't know what the body type of the victim was. "We're keeping an open mind. It could have been worn as a nightgown. But the clothing certainly seems to be plus size."

DNA tests have so far been inconclusive. The FBI has entered a DNA profile from the remains through its Combined DNA Index System to try to find a match, said Lt. Alex Nutt with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

However, forensic pathologists have been able to determine some characteristics of the victim, Nutt said.

The victim was female, between the ages of 15 and 35 and she was between 4 feet 11 inches tall and 5 feet 7 inches tall.

They said they believe the body has been at the site since at least 2011. Investigators don't yet know if there's a connection between the two bodies, but they can't rule out that there isn't one and are looking into the possibility that the skeletal remains could be of someone from Erie County.

It's hard to say without knowing the identity of the second woman, Nutt said.

"I would think that would be a possibility," he said.

On Sept. 26, 2021, a woman walking along the trail spotted what she thought was an old bottle. It turned out to be a human skull. Sheriff's deputies and a team of forensic anthropologists from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa., were at the scene, excavating what turned out to be a mostly intact skeleton from a shallow grave.

Then they noticed a distinct odor. That turned out to be Mull's body, which was less than 10 yards away in a gully.

Mull's family said that the last time anyone saw her alive was on June 25, 2021, when the 50-year-old Buffalo woman was on Broadway, on her way to picking up her disability check from Community Services, which she did weekly. They don't understand how she ended up 60 miles away in a small rural town.

No arrests have been made in connection to either body. Investigators in Chautauqua are continuing to work with the Buffalo Police Department on Mull's disappearance.

"We're still working on leads," Nutt said.

Through the investigation, authorities have been able to rule out about 20 missing women "through dental records," Nutt said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Mull's disappearance or who recognizes the clothing or knows about another missing woman who could match the characteristics of the remains found alongside Mull to call Investigator Jacob Stahley at 716-753-4973 or send an email to UnsolvedChautauqua@sheriff.us.