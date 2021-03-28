 Skip to main content
Investigation underway after Olean police officer discharges weapon
Police lights and tape (copy) (copy) (copy)
News file photo

An investigation is underway after an Olean police officer discharged a firearm while attempting a traffic stop early this morning.

The incident occurred about 3:26 a.m. in the 600 block of Garden Avenue, according to Alderman John Crawford, who posted an update on his Facebook page.

"The suspect vehicle attempted to run down the officer," Crawford said in his post. "The vehicle involved then proceeded west on State where it crashed in War Vets Park."

Olean Police asked State Police to investigate the incident, according to State Police. The weapon was discharged "relative to a pursuit and attempted traffic stop," troopers said in a release.

The suspect's vehicle crashed in War Veterans Park on East State Street at about 3:30 a.m., according to State Police, who called it an active criminal investigation.

The Olean Times Herald reported that the vehicle "shattered the Irish Famine Memorial" at the park.

No further information was available.

