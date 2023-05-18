The November death of Erie County Holding Center inmate William B. Henley stemmed from an undisclosed neck injury sustained before he was arrested, and not during his incarceration, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Flynn said in a news release Wednesday that his office had reviewed all evidence in the case and have charged a 28-year-old Buffalo man with two felonies in connection with an assault on Henley before he was brought to the holding center.

“The investigation found that the death of Mr. Henley does not meet the requirement for the Office of the Attorney General to have investigative authority or criminal jurisdiction. Based upon the evidence, we believe that Mr. Henley was injured prior to his arrest,” Flynn said.

Brandon D. Hurst is accused of injuring Henley in an assault in the lobby of an apartment building on Broadway on Nov. 25, a day before Henley was brought to the Holding Center on burglary and gun charges. Hurst was arraigned on one count of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. The assault was not reported to police at the time.

Henley, 57, was one of two inmates who died in 2022 while in custody at the holding center, which has had a history in inmate deaths and was under a federal court order to fix safety and health care deficiencies. He was taken to the Holding Center on weapons and attempted burglary charges related to an attempted break-in at the Broadway apartment building where he lived.

No injuries were reported at the time of Henley’s arrest, according to Flynn. Henley was allowed to sit during his arraignment after he reported feeling dizzy. He was then taken to the Holding Center, where he underwent a medical exam and did not report any medical concerns or complaints about pain, Flynn said in a statement.

A jail management deputy found Henley unresponsive inside his cell about 10 a.m. on Nov. 27. Deputies administered first aid and CPR to resuscitate Henley. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC, where he was pronounced dead.

The Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Henley died from a compression fracture to his neck caused by blunt force trauma.

Hurst and Henley lived in separate apartments in the same building and were involved in a dispute regarding a burglary that occurred at Hurst’s apartment the previous day. Evidence indicated that a second fight also happened inside Henley’s apartment.

Hurst was held without bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.