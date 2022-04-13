 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigation into drug sales results in four arrests in Brocton

A monthslong investigation into drug sales in the Brocton and Westfield areas resulted in four arrests Wednesday, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Charged with numerous drug counts were Shawn R. Conway, 43, and Savannah Dorsey-Carter, 22. Both are held without bail in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Steven Andrews, 57, was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance for maintaining a residence for people to gather to engage in unlawful conduct, and Donald Tolbert, 48, was taken into custody on arrest warrants from Dunkirk for fourth-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument.

All are residents of an address on John Street in Brocton where the Southern Tier Regional Task Force, assisted by the sheriff’s SWAT team, the sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division and Dunkirk police, executed a search warrant shortly before noon Wednesday.

According to the report, investigators found more than 8 ounces of cocaine, almost 5 ounces of fentanyl, a small amount of methamphetamine and $447 cash.

Conway, who had left the premises prior to the raid, was stopped by sheriff’s deputies for driving with a suspended license, according to the report. He allegedly was found in possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl packaged for sale.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

