An investigation into a series of burglaries at numerous homes in the Garden Village apartments has resulted in the arrest of a resident of the apartment complex, Cheektowaga police reported.

According to the report, detectives arrested Desaun Atkinson, 22, of Garden Village Drive, on Tuesday on a charge of second-degree burglary.

Police said that detectives executed a search warrant at Atkinson's apartment after he was taken into custody and discovered more than $1,000 in allegedly stolen property, which resulted in additional charges.

Atkinson was arraigned Wednesday before Cheektowaga Town Justice John Wanat and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $30,000 bail.