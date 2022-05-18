 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investigation into attack with a broken bottle leads to an arrest

A Springville man has been arrested following an investigation into an attack with a broken bottle that seriously injured another man, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced.

Roberto Ramos-Perez, 33, is held in Erie County Holding Center in lieu of $50,000 bail following his arraignment on a felony charge of assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a weapon.

Garcia said deputies found a man with a severe cut to his throat when they responded to a call at 8:17 p.m. Friday to a residential complex on South Cascade Drive. According to the report, officers also saw cuts on the victim’s head, neck, chest and back, apparently caused by a broken glass bottle found at the scene.

The victim was given first aid and transported to Bertrand Chaffee Hospital, where he was prepared for Mercy Flight, the sheriff said. No further information about his condition was provided.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

