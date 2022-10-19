Investigation continuing into Sunday shooting in Buffalo

An investigation is continuing into a shooting Sunday afternoon that hospitalized a 30-year-old Buffalo man, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
According to the report, the man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center after he was struck multiple times by gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle. He was listed in critical condition.
Officers responded to a call about the incident at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Sussex Court, off William Street near Jefferson Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.