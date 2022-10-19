 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Investigation continuing into Sunday shooting in Buffalo

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

An investigation is continuing into a shooting Sunday afternoon that hospitalized a 30-year-old Buffalo man, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, the man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center after he was struck multiple times by gunfire while sitting inside a vehicle. He was listed in critical condition.

Officers responded to a call about the incident at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the first block of Sussex Court, off William Street near Jefferson Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

In Nigeria, virtual reality headsets increasingly popular among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News