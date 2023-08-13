An investigation is continuing into a shooting that wounded a teen near Riverside Park on Friday night, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim, an 18-year-old Buffalo male, was struck in the leg area and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition, DeGeorge said.

Northwest District officers responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Tonawanda Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.

- Dale Anderson