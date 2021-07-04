Investigation continues into Saturday night shooting in MLK Park neighborhood

An investigation is continuing into a shooting Saturday night in the Martin Luther King Park neighborhood that sent a man to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, police responded to the call on Woeppel Street, between Humboldt Parkway and Fillmore Avenue, at 10:45 p.m.

Detectives said the man was struck by gunfire inside an apartment. He was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was initially listed in stable condition. No further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.