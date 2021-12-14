Investigation about sex assault in Amherst underway after Nichols protest

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and the Amherst Police Department are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault that took place at a residence in Amherst, a spokesperson for the DA's office said Tuesday.

A day earlier, about 200 students walked out of the Nichols School in a protest about sexual violence.

Authorities did not release any other details regarding the investigation.

The DA's office was made aware of the allegation after the walkout, DA spokeswoman Kait Munro said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

About 11 a.m. Monday, students at the private, grades five-to-12 school left the school building.

Chanting "We want justice" and "No justice, no peace," they circled around the campus off Amherst Street. Some carried signs bearing sayings against sexual violence.

Media were told to stay off the school grounds during the demonstration.

School officials did not comment on the allegations but did say they supported students' right to protest.

"As a school, one of the ways we support our students is by respecting our students’ character and their right to assemble," said Jennifer Bamann, director of marketing for Nichols.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Aaron Besecker News Staff Reporter I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007. Follow Aaron Besecker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today