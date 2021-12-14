Investigation about sex assault in Amherst underway after Nichols protest

The Erie County District Attorney's Office and the Amherst Police Department are investigating an allegation of a sexual assault that took place at a residence in Amherst, a spokesperson for the DA's office said Tuesday.
A day earlier, about 200 students walked out of the Nichols School in a protest about sexual violence.
Authorities did not release any other details regarding the investigation.
The DA's office was made aware of the allegation after the walkout, DA spokeswoman Kait Munro said.
About 11 a.m. Monday, students at the private, grades five-to-12 school left the school building.
Chanting "We want justice" and "No justice, no peace," they circled around the campus off Amherst Street. Some carried signs bearing sayings against sexual violence.
Media were told to stay off the school grounds during the demonstration.
School officials did not comment on the allegations but did say they supported students' right to protest.
"As a school, one of the ways we support our students is by respecting our students’ character and their right to assemble," said Jennifer Bamann, director of marketing for Nichols.