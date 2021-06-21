Internal Affairs says Buffalo cops lied about bogus arrest; DA sees no case

During the arrest, the negative cocaine test dominated the officers' conversation. At one point, Moffett showed Davidson the test swab to prove his point. Davidson peered at it from inches away. He agreed with his partner that the swab did not indicate cocaine.

They then guessed what the substance might be since it wasn’t coke. Was it fentanyl, PCP, meth or vitamins, they wondered.

Inspector Robert V. Rosenswie, the head of Internal Affairs, saw Davidson’s answer as a lie. Writing up the paperwork alleging perjury, he said Davidson reported no test was done when a test had been “conducted in front of the officer.”

Probe almost derailed

The Internal Affairs file shows the wheels of the investigation turned slowly. Before the matter reached Lewis, it was examined within the C District, where Moffett and Davidson are assigned. The district inquiry focused mainly on whether Moffett and Davidson were rude to Eaton. A captain concluded they hadn’t been.

“After watching the body camera footage, I am proud of the way these officers speak and treat the public," Capt. Jason R. Whitenight wrote in a memo. “I respectfully request that this case be deemed unfounded.”