Inmate serving time for hammer attack on girlfriend convicted of assaulting his lawyer

A Cheektowaga man who is already serving more than 100 years in prison for attacking three people with a sledgehammer and a shovel has also been found guilty of attacking his lawyer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
District Attorney John J. Flynn on Friday said that 57-year-old Mark Dublino was found guilty of second-degree assault by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek, who rendered his decision following a seven-day bench trial that began on March 30.
Wojtaszek found Dublino not guilty of the second count of the indictment, one count of second-degree attempted assault.
On March 9, 2018, Dublino attacked his then-defense attorney, Joseph J. Terranova, while they met to discuss Dublino's sentencing from an earlier case in a conference room at the Erie County Holding Center on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo. Dublino punched Terranova in the face numerous times before Erie County sheriff’s deputies were able to intervene.
Terranova suffered injuries to his upper body and face, and then filed the criminal complaint against his former client the following week.
In a statement Friday, Flynn called Dublino's violent actions completely unacceptable.
"His conviction today is further proof that this defendant is a dangerous individual and should remain incarcerated," Flynn said. “I will continue to prosecute anyone who initiates violence at the Holding Center or other jails in Erie County.”
Dublino faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on July 1. He remains held without bail.
Dublino is already serving a sentence of 107 years in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of second-degree attempted murder and numerous felony charges in a separate case for attacking his ex-girlfriend and two other people in June 2016.
He smashed each of them in the skull with a sledgehammer.
Dublino received two 25-year terms for two first-degree burglary convictions – to run concurrently with each other and consecutive to the attempted-murder terms – for illegally entering Gina Terrana's house on Mill Street to commit the attacks.
Dublino received another two consecutive 25-year sentences for two counts of burglary in the first degree for then going to the woman's parents' home on Catherine Street, illegally entering and smashing Terrana's then-77-year-old father with a garden shovel, fracturing the man's arm.
State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges also sentenced Dublino to two seven-year terms for the assault on the older man and to 2 1/13 to seven years for aggravated criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.
The case for assaulting his lawyer was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys James Marra and Nicholas A. Bussi of the District Attorney’s Felony Trials Bureau.