Inmate serving time for hammer attack on girlfriend convicted of assaulting his lawyer

Dublino faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced on July 1. He remains held without bail.

Dublino is already serving a sentence of 107 years in prison after a jury convicted him of two counts of second-degree attempted murder and numerous felony charges in a separate case for attacking his ex-girlfriend and two other people in June 2016.

He smashed each of them in the skull with a sledgehammer.

Dublino received two 25-year terms for two first-degree burglary convictions – to run concurrently with each other and consecutive to the attempted-murder terms – for illegally entering Gina Terrana's house on Mill Street to commit the attacks.

Dublino received another two consecutive 25-year sentences for two counts of burglary in the first degree for then going to the woman's parents' home on Catherine Street, illegally entering and smashing Terrana's then-77-year-old father with a garden shovel, fracturing the man's arm.

State Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges also sentenced Dublino to two seven-year terms for the assault on the older man and to 2 1/13 to seven years for aggravated criminal contempt for violating an order of protection.

The case for assaulting his lawyer was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys James Marra and Nicholas A. Bussi of the District Attorney’s Felony Trials Bureau.

