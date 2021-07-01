Inmate sentenced for attacking lawyer inside Erie County Holding Center

A Cheektowaga who man who was convicted of second-degree assault for attacking his defense attorney was sentenced Thursday by State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek to seven years in prison and three years of post-release supervision, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Mark Dublino, 57, received the maximum sentence allowed in the case.

He will serve that sentence consecutively to a current sentence of 107 years in prison that he is serving after a jury convicted him of two counts of second-degree attempted murder and numerous felony charges in a separate case for attacking his girlfriend and two other people in June 2016.

On March 9, 2018, Dublino attacked his defense attorney during a scheduled meeting inside the Erie County Holding Center on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo.

Dublino was convicted of the highest count in the indictment against him after a seven-day bench trial.

