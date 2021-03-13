 Skip to main content
Inmate dies at Erie County Holding Center
Holding Center

An Erie County sheriff's deputy does a walk-through in a housing area at the Erie County Holding Center in downtown Buffalo. 

 Derek Gee

An inmate died at the Erie County Holding Center after being found unresponsive early Saturday morning, Erie County Sheriff's officials said Saturday.

The identity of the inmate was not immediately released. The cause of the death was under investigation by both the Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner.

The death marks the 31st death of an Erie County inmate since 2005.

According to an emailed statement from the sheriff's office, the inmate "was found unresponsive in their cell around 5:20 A.M. on March 13."

The discovery was made after inmates were released from the housing unit for breakfast and that inmate was still in bed.

"When Deputies checked on the individual, the inmate was unresponsive," sheriff's officials said.

A "medical response team" began CPR and "deployed an automatic defibrillator," but sheriff's officials said the device "did not advise a shock." The medical team continued CPR until EMS personnel arrived.

"Upon EMS’s arrival, a responding paramedic ordered Sheriff’s personnel to cease CPR efforts," sheriff's officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office is filing "the necessary reports to the New York Commission on Corrections and the U.S. Department of Justice," sheriff's officials said.

Maki Becker

