Inmate accused of sneaking drugs into Erie County Holding Center
A Buffalo man brought to the Erie County Holding Center following an arrest Wednesday has been accused of sneaking cocaine and other drugs into the facility, the county Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation began when a jail deputy found an inmate naked in his cell and snorting something.

That inmate, identified as Spencer Nowinski, 50, of Sardinia, allegedly had narcotics and drug paraphernalia on his bunk. Nowinski was charged with possessing prison contraband, a felony, and a misdemeanor drug count, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

An investigation by the Sheriff's Office's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit led to another inmate, Andre Benefield, 28, who was arrested by Buffalo police on drug, assault and criminal contempt charges, as well as parole violations.

Investigators believe Benefield sneaked the drugs into the facility and then sold them once inside.

Benefield was charged with possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, possession of a narcotic and possession of prison contraband.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

