An inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden was charged with assaulting two correction officers Tuesday inside the facility, according to Sheriff John C. Garcia.

A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said that Jeremy Furment, 20, lunged at the officers with a closed fist, striking them both in the face and causing injuries.

Both officers were transported to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for facial lacerations before being released.

Furment has been charged with two felony counts of assault while confined in a correctional facility, in addition to a felony count of criminal mischief for breaking one of the officer's eyeglasses, and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of governmental administration.

He is already being held without bail after being arrested by Buffalo Police on felony weapons charges.