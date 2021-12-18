Injuries appear serious in Saturday night shooting

A male suffered injuries that appeared to be serious in a shooting Saturday night in the 200 block of Dartmouth Ave. near Bailey Avenue, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Northeast District officers responded to a call to the scene shortly before 9 p.m., DeGeorge said. Further details were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential Tipcall line at 716-847-2255.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
