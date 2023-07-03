Troy Blackchief, the Cheektowaga police officer who was severely injured in a car chase last February, has filed a pretrial motion in State Supreme Court, indicating he may sue the teenager who allegedly hit him with a stolen Jeep, and three others.

The petition, filed Friday, asks the Erie County District Attorney’s Office to preserve and turn over all “information, documentation and/or video footage” gathered in the DA’s criminal investigation. That could include written or recorded statements, transcripts of grand jury testimony, security camera footage, police reports, dispatch recordings and more.

The filing stated that Blackchief has a “meritorious basis” to sue the teenage operator of the allegedly stolen vehicle who hit him, the driver’s co-conspirator and the owners of the two stolen vehicles for negligence and recklessness.

It remains unclear which of those individuals, if any, will ultimately be sued by Blackchief.

Blackchief, a 17-year veteran of the department, was putting down stop sticks to stop two stolen Jeeps being pursued by Depew police when he was hit by one of the stolen vehicles. He was treated at the scene before being taken to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition, where he was put on a ventilator.

Blackchief, 45, now faces a “long and difficult” recovery. His wife, Jen Blackchief, said in March that her husband would spend at least a month at a rehab facility in Chicago before undergoing surgery to repair his skull. The couple’s two children would temporarily be taken care of by an aunt and uncle, she said at the time.

The alleged operator of the stolen Jeep, a 17-year-old whose name is being withheld by authorities due to his age, is facing nine felony counts related to the incident. Those charges include second-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree assault and a count of assault on a police officer. The teen is scheduled to appear in court on July 18.