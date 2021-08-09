 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Injured Minnesota hiker rescued from Niagara River Gorge
0 comments

Injured Minnesota hiker rescued from Niagara River Gorge

Support this work for $1 a month
Whirlpool State Park rescue

Members of the New York State Park Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department carry an injured woman from the Niagara River Gorge in Whirlpool State Park Aug. 8, 2021.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

A 53-year-old Minnesota woman was carried from the Niagara River Gorge on Sunday after injuring herself while hiking, Sgt. Christopher Gerlach of the State Park Police said Monday.

The woman already had a brace on one ankle because of a previous injury, and turned the other ankle when she stepped on a rock on a hiking trail, Gerlach said.

It took about two hours for Park Police officers and Niagara Falls firefighters to carry the injured woman out of the gorge by climbing the Vanderbilt Stairs, a nearly vertical 170-foot staircase cut in the wall of the gorge.

The woman, who was hiking with her daughter, was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Gerlach said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ever wonder how birds navigate the skies and find their way home?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News