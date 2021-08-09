Injured Minnesota hiker rescued from Niagara River Gorge

A 53-year-old Minnesota woman was carried from the Niagara River Gorge on Sunday after injuring herself while hiking, Sgt. Christopher Gerlach of the State Park Police said Monday.
The woman already had a brace on one ankle because of a previous injury, and turned the other ankle when she stepped on a rock on a hiking trail, Gerlach said.
It took about two hours for Park Police officers and Niagara Falls firefighters to carry the injured woman out of the gorge by climbing the Vanderbilt Stairs, a nearly vertical 170-foot staircase cut in the wall of the gorge.
The woman, who was hiking with her daughter, was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, Gerlach said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.