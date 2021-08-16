India Walton, Byron Brown criticize each other's approach to reducing Buffalo violence

"There is always an outcry. The outcry might not always manifest itself publicly, but we know that people are deeply concerned about violence, certainly concerned about gun violence," Brown said. "We hear it all the time. We see it all the time."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Through July, homicides are also up, by 82%, compared to the city's average over the last decade.

Both candidates for mayor on Monday held news conferences about where they stand on issues of public safety – Walton in Martin Luther King Jr. Park in the morning to outline a six-point campaign platform, and Brown in Niagara Square in the afternoon. Both stood before television cameras and offered criticisms of the other's positions.

Walton has been promoting plans that would direct city resources at problems considered to be underlying causes of crime, like poverty and the lack of affordable housing. The increase in gun violence seen over roughly the last 18 months was evidence of the shortcomings of the approach to tackle crime taken by the Brown administration, she asserted.