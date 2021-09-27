 Skip to main content
In trial, lawyers give differing accounts of 2018 killing of Rachael Wierzbicki
In trial, lawyers give differing accounts of 2018 killing of Rachael Wierzbicki

casado wierzbicki (copy)

Opening arguments in the murder trial of Shane Casado, right, are expected to begin Monday. Casado has been charged with killing his girlfriend Rachael Wierzbicki in November 2018.

 Buffalo Police Department and file photos

Kathryn Currier was sitting in the passenger seat of a car at the end of the driveway when she heard at least two gunshots.

Shane X. Casado had been pointing a rifle at her friend, Rachael J. Wierzbicki, just up the driveway.

After the gunfire, Currier got out of the car and approached her friend, who told her she could not move her legs and felt like she was floating.

Those were Wierzbicki's last words before she lost consciousness.

That's the scene that emerged Monday through opening statements and the first witness called in Casado's murder trial in Erie County Court.

Casado, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in South Buffalo on the evening of Nov. 27, 2018. Casado faces a second-degree murder charge and a possible prison sentence of 25 years to life.

Casado and Wierzbicki, who had been dating for several months, were in the middle of breaking up, according to prosecutors.

Wierzbicki had just finished her shift at the Byrd House, an Orchard Park bar and restaurant. The pair had been communicating that day over Snapchat. She went to his house to talk with him and brought along Currier, whom she had met that summer, and Currier's friend.

Wierzbicki was vulnerable and heartbroken and what played out in that driveway "didn't have to happen," Assistant Erie County District Attorney Christopher Safulko told the jury during his opening statement.

"It was murder, plain and simple," Safulko said.

In his opening statement, defense attorney James Egan argued to the jury there was no proof Casado intended to cause Wierzbicki's death. Casado told her not to come to his home that night and asked her to leave when she got there.

Wierzbicki slapped Casado outside the home and was the "initial aggressor" in the situation, Egan said.

According to Egan, Casado fired a warning shot, Wierzbicki "keeps coming" and then fired a shot that hit her.

"The issue in this case is going to be intent," Egan told jurors.

Egan also questioned the thoroughness of the police investigation.

Wierzbicki was a 2014 graduate of Orchard Park Central High School. Her slaying was one of 58 homicides in Buffalo in 2018.

Casado's trial, which is expected to last about two weeks, will continue Monday afternoon.

