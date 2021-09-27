In trial, lawyers give differing accounts of 2018 killing of Rachael Wierzbicki

Kathryn Currier was sitting in the passenger seat of a car at the end of the driveway when she heard at least two gunshots.

Shane X. Casado had been pointing a rifle at her friend, Rachael J. Wierzbicki, just up the driveway.

After the gunfire, Currier got out of the car and approached her friend, who told her she could not move her legs and felt like she was floating.

Those were Wierzbicki's last words before she lost consciousness.

That's the scene that emerged Monday through opening statements and the first witness called in Casado's murder trial in Erie County Court.

Casado, 27, is accused of fatally shooting Wierzbicki outside a home on Edson Street in South Buffalo on the evening of Nov. 27, 2018. Casado faces a second-degree murder charge and a possible prison sentence of 25 years to life.

Casado and Wierzbicki, who had been dating for several months, were in the middle of breaking up, according to prosecutors.

Wierzbicki had just finished her shift at the Byrd House, an Orchard Park bar and restaurant. The pair had been communicating that day over Snapchat. She went to his house to talk with him and brought along Currier, whom she had met that summer, and Currier's friend.

