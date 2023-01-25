In town where Buffalo mass murderer was raised, many wonder: Where did his hate come from?

CONKLIN – In early May, Jane Lazaros spotted two of her regular customers having dinner with a young man whom she remembers having a strange vacant look in his eyes.

The longtime owner of Jane’s Diner greeted them and asked if they were enjoying their meals.

The two regulars – a young Hispanic man and his Black girlfriend – smiled and thanked her for the good food. Their white teenage companion sat still in his chair, staring at his food, saying nothing.

A week later, Lazaros learned that the customer, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, had driven more than three hours to a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, where he used a semi-automatic rifle to murder 10 Black people and wound three others in a May 14 racist massacre.

“At first, of course, I was shocked that somebody from our friendly little town would do something like that,” recalled Lazaros, 70. Then she remembered the encounter in the diner. "I am no psychologist but from his look you could see in his eyes there was something very wrong.”

Gendron, now 19, has pleaded guilty to the 10 murders in state court and is awaiting trial on federal hate crime charges.

Lazaros, a Greek immigrant who recently sold her popular diner, is one of many people from this Southern Tier community who still wonder why someone would commit such a crime.

“I’m still trying to figure out where all this hate came from,” Lazaros said. “It certainly didn’t come from this community.”

In Buffalo, the families of the victims also want to know what went wrong. They obtained a court order requiring Gendron's parents to preserve evidence, including health evaluations and school disciplinary records, that might explain how an 18-year-old could become so steeped in hate that he would travel 200 miles to commit a heinous murder.

In the eight months since their son killed 10 people, Paul and Pamela Gendron have kept nearly silent, only releasing a statement in November after their son pleaded guilty saying their "hearts are broken over the devastation he caused to the innocent victims he killed and wounded, their families, and the African-American community in Buffalo and beyond."

Some in Conklin, a town with 5,200 residents near Binghamton – with 89% of them white – express sympathy for the parents. But they’re reluctant to talk publicly about them.

“If you say anything remotely supportive of the family, all hell breaks loose,” said a family friend who spoke to The Buffalo News on the condition that his name not be published. He said a relative of the Gendrons who made public comments supporting the shooter's family a few days after the massacre received threatening messages on social media.

According to friends and associates, Gendron's parents and their two younger sons temporarily moved out of their Conklin home after the mass shooting because of threats and safety concerns. They have since returned home but live “like hermits” because some people blame them for the Buffalo murders, one friend said.

Their four-bedroom house, which has a security camera on the front porch, sits against a narrow ribbon of woods amid a hilly landscape. The home is on an acre of land in a neighborhood where houses are worth an estimated $237,000 to $448,000, according to Zillow.com, a real estate website. It is there that Gendron lived when he wrote an online diary as he planned the attack, admitting he had lied to his parents about attending college classes while he was buying a semi-automatic weapon, body armor and other gear, much of which was shipped to their house.

“My parents know something’s wrong,” Gendron wrote on April 15. The previous month, he wrote, he had told his mother after he decapitated a feral cat in the garage of their home.

News reporters went to the Gendron house twice, but no one answered the door.

“They’re in the house, they’re just not answering the door,” said a neighbor, adding that the Gendrons sometimes chat with neighbors, “but they pretty much keep to themselves.”

Both Gendrons are civil engineers for the New York State Department of Transportation earning about $105,000.

“I was at Payton’s high school graduation party. I asked him what he wanted to be, and he said, ‘I’m going to be an engineer just like my parents,” a friend of the family said.

A night out

Jerry and Cathy Kozlowski of Binghamton said they have known the Gendrons for nearly three decades in a friendship that began with union activities connected to their employment with the state. On a recent evening, the Kozlowskis and several others associated with the Public Employees Federation invited Paul and Pamela Gendron to join them for dinner.

It was a rare night out for the Gendrons, Cathy Kozlowski said.

“When I asked them how they were doing, they said they were getting by. They were devastated," said Cathy Kozlowski of what the husband and wife have experienced since their son committed the massacre.

Cathy Kozlowski said the parents have removed themselves from social media and the father has stopped union activities.

Of whether the parents had any advance knowledge of their son's deadly intentions, Jerry Kozlowski said, "I'm sure they have no idea."

The Kozlowskis said they do not believe Gendron’s parents are racists. In Paul Gendron’s work with the union, the father helped Black employees and others from diverse backgrounds, according to Cathy Kozlowski, a retired state Insurance Fund employee and former union official.

People who have harassed the family have done it because “they need someone to blame” for the murders, Jerry Kozlowski said.

Payton Gendron, in a lengthy online diary describing his preparation for the massacre, wrote that during the Covid-19 pandemic he spent time at home immersing himself in websites that espoused white supremacy and antisemitic views.

“They go down a rabbit hole and you don’t know what their minds are soaking up on social media, reading garbage. Whatever you may profess in your house as parents, you don’t know what is in the kid’s mind,” Jerry Kozlowski said.

Kozlowski said he not only blames hate-filled websites for turning Payton Gendron into a killer, but a society that “made it easy” for a troubled teenager to purchase an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.

“Why are guns so accessible? He would not have gone to Buffalo with a knife,” Jerry Kozlowski said.

James Moffitt, who was also at the dinner with the Gendrons, defended the parents, saying, “All I can say is that they are good people.”

'Leave me alone'

When Gendron visited Jane's Diner a week before the rampage, he shared a meal with his friend Matt Casado, who is Hispanic, and Casado's girlfriend, Skylar McClain, who is Black, according to Lazaros.

In interviews with different news outlets, Casado and McClain said they had no idea that Gendron was a racist. Pamela Burdock, Casado’s mother, was quoted as saying she was like a second mother to Gendron. She and her son said Gendron’s parents forbid him from playing violent video games and that when Gendron visited his friend’s mobile home he would not join Casado in playing games such as Call of Duty.

Efforts to locate Casado and speak with him were unsuccessful. When The News approached his mother, she repeatedly screamed, “Leave me alone.”

Jennifer N. Davis, the mother of McClain, declined to speak with The News or pass along a message to her daughter.

The mother of an 18-year-old who attended Susquehanna Valley High School with Gendron said he exhibited strange behavior.

“Payton was a loner, always strange and my son steered clear of him," the mother said, speaking on the condition that neither she nor her son be identified.

She noted one day Gendron came to school in a full hazmat suit. She also referred to Gendron’s comments about committing a “murder/suicide” while in a remote class toward the end of his senior year.

State Police investigated and Gendron was taken for a mental health evaluation at Binghamton General Hospital, according to Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak. The DA, in speaking with reporters two days after the attack, said a doctor determined he was not dangerous. Gendron returned home and was allowed to graduate with his class in June 2021.

A screw-up?

Several Conklin residents said authorities should have taken more proactive steps based on Gendron's “murder/suicide” comment.

Lazaros says the system failed.

“The police were called and they had him sent for a mental health evaluation. They let him go after one day of evaluation. Somebody really screwed up,” Lazaros said.

Buffalo attorneys Terrence M. Connors and Ben Crump, who represent some of the victims' families, are communicating with an attorney who represents Paul and Pamela Gendron to have them preserve evidence related to their son. The evidence includes mental health evaluations, school disciplinary records and the purchase of the weapon and other equipment used in the attack.

Attorney Thomas A. Saitta of Binghamton, who represents Gendron's parents, confirmed that he is assisting Connors in that regard. He told The News that he and the Gendrons are declining to comment further at this time.

In a document he filed in state court in June, Connors said Gendron's parents knew of his propensity for racism and violence, but “recklessly” allowed him to buy deadly weapons, body armor and other military tactical gear, which he stored in their home.

The parents also knew their son had been investigated by State Police in June 2021 after his murder/suicide comment in class, and Gendron’s mother knew he had killed and beheaded a feral cat about seven weeks before the Buffalo murders, Connors said.

“There were so many red flags that the parents should have seen,” said John V. Elmore, an attorney for other Buffalo families whose loved ones were killed by Gendron. “Where did he get the money for the arsenal he was putting together? How did they not see he was spending all this time looking at hate sites on the internet? How could they not wonder why he was taking their car for trips over 200 miles to scout locations in Buffalo? It seems to me they buried their heads in the sand instead of trying to address his problems.”

In Binghamton, the Black manager of a grocery store run by a not-for-profit agency says she understands why victims’ families would want to sue Gendron’s parents.

“I don’t blame the people for wanting to sue his parents,” said Kinya Middleton, manager of Greater Good Grocery. “At the same time, I don’t know the dynamics of their family and don’t want to judge them.”

She said she would not describe Binghamton as a “racist community,” but added that there are some elements of racism in the community.

“Racism begins in the home,” Middleton said. “Change is coming, but some people are close-minded. I experience racism all the time in this area."

Middleton said she was shocked and upset when she heard about the Tops massacre.

“That store in Buffalo is like ours in a lot of ways. We’re both operating in ‘food deserts’ and trying to provide healthy food for a diverse population,” she said. “He easily could have driven just a few miles and come here to commit his crime. It could have easily happened here.”

Middleton began to sob as she discussed the horror of “people being shot because of the color of their skin.”

'A stain on the community'

In December, a couple hundred people gathered for the annual winter concert at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin. There was no mention of Buffalo or the tragedy that a school alumnus brought.

But a few people spoke to a News reporter about Gendron after the concert.

Gendron’s racist crime was “an anomaly,” said Carl Brown, 53, a Black schoolteacher whose daughter attends the high school and plays in the orchestra.

“Most of the people here are really good, decent people. They’ve been kind to my family. It’s a shame that the act of one person puts a stain on the community,” Brown said. “I don’t know what happened to him. It had to be outside influences, because I don’t think what he did reflects this community at all.”

Two students – Donivan Griswold, 16, and his brother, Edward, 14 – were waiting outside for an Uber driver to pick them up after the show.

“I’m so sorry for what happened in your community,” Donivan said. “I didn’t know the person who did this, but I’m very mad at him. He gave our school a bad reputation that we don’t deserve. I hate what he did.”