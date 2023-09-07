A former Cattaraugus County man who has said his defense attorney was Jesus the Messiah and who objected to wearing face masks in court during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic has gotten one of his wishes after all.

A judge has allowed Michael J. Cremen to serve as his own attorney in the criminal case slated for trial in April.

Cremen's court appearance Thursday morning was the first since State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller granted his request.

Cremen, who faces a hate crime charge related to a confrontation three years ago with Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel Avenue, along with a bail-jumping charge lodged last year, was initially denied the ability to serve as his own attorney.

Cremen, 50, formerly of Franklinville, has previously been represented by five defense attorneys.

During Thursday's appearance, Cremen told the judge he plans to file a motion challenging the "constitutionality of this."

Cremen's is one of the high-profile cases that emerged locally during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.

On Aug. 28, 2020, he stood in the middle of Hertel wielding a knife and using a racial slur and profanity toward a marching crowd, an incident that was captured on video and viewed widely on social media.

For that incident, he was charged with second-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree harassment.

After missing multiple court dates, Cremen was apprehended in Baxter, Ark., in November.

On Aug. 14, Boller denied a request from Cremen to represent himself. Boller's rejection came after he concluded Cremen was "playing games."

But on Aug. 28, Boller again considered Cremen's request. This time, after the judge determined Cremen provided satisfactory answers on the issue, he granted it.

A person has the legal right to represent himself or herself at trial, and a judge's denial could be viewed as having the potential to have a conviction reversed on appeal.

Cremen didn't show up to his arraignment in City Court in October 2020 and alerted the court by email in advance that he wouldn't be showing up.

"I will not be compelled by any means to violate my conscience, therefore I will not wear a mask to any court proceeding or attend any court proceeding in which any person involved is wearing a face mask," Cremen wrote, District Attorney John Flynn said at the time.

Cremen, who told The Buffalo News he wrote the email, continued: "If you do issue warrant for my arrest, it is unlawful and please understand that anyone that approaches my person, wife or property, especially armed, wearing a badge and or face mask, I consider to be a very dangerous threat to my life," Flynn said, reading a portion of the message. "And my lord will severely punish those in violation of his order of protection over my life."

"I'm concerned for public safety," Flynn said after sharing some of the message. "I'm concerned for any law enforcement officer that does go to his house."

In numerous previous communications, including with the court and a Buffalo News reporter, Cremen gave his attorney's name as Yeshua Hamaschiach, which in Hebrew is translated as Jesus the Messiah.